ACC becomes fourth and final power conference to approve banning players who were on NFL rosters

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The Atlantic Coast Conference has joined its power conference peers in banning players who were on NFL rosters from returning to college football.

The ACC's ban approved Thursday also covers professional athletes returning to college to play men's or women's college basketball. It comes a day after the Big 12's ruling and followed moves by the SEC and Big Ten earlier this week.

"The ACC Board of Directors unanimously adopted a resolution directing the Commissioner to enforce certain eligibility requirements when an athlete seeks to return to collegiate participation after intentionally pursuing a professional career," the ACC said in a statement.

This all has been in response to a rule change passed by the NCAA granting future athletes five years of eligibility. The change has spawned lawsuits seeking to open that rule to players whose four-year careers ended earlier this year — even leading to the once unthinkable notion of players leaving college, signing with professional teams and then returning to college.

At least two players who signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents this offseason were hoping to return to college and play for No. 11 LSU.

"Just to me, that's kind of a cutoff, when a guy goes pro," N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren said after Thursday's practice. "And we say 'Goodbye, good luck,' and we move on. And there shouldn't be the ability to come back. If it's the Big Ten, SEC — it doesn't matter to me: it's an amateurism rule."

Under the ACC resolution, a school is not permitted to include an individual on its football or men's or women's basketball roster when he or she:

— Has previously declared for an NFL, NBA, or WNBA draft and did not appropriately withdraw consistent with NCAA requirements to retain eligibility;

— Signed a contract with the NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, WNBA (or affiliate) or any team that is a member of any such league.

— Been listed on any roster for an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team.

"The Board's action reflects the ACC's commitment to preserving college sports as an opportunity for college students that is clearly distinct from professional sports, protecting opportunities for current and future student-athletes, and promoting competitive equity," the ACC said. "As the eligibility landscape continues to evolve, the ACC will remain steadfast in its support for standards that are consistent with the educational mission of college athletics."

The Big 12's rule bars its schools from adding professional athletes in football or any other conference-sponsored sport. The league said its rule would apply independently of the status of NCAA eligibility determinations.

The SEC rule approved Tuesday banned players who have been drafted by NFL, NBA or WNBA teams or listed on rosters in those leagues. The Big Ten only included football in its decision and is expected to later address other sports.

On Wednesday, the NFL made it clear that players who leave the NFL to return to college won't be allowed to come back to the league this season.

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