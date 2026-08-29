Carsynn Meyer's RBI single sparks Nevada's 12-2 rout of Ohio into LLWS title game

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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Carsynn Meyer, the first girl to play in the U.S. championship, had an RBI single to help Nevada beat Ohio 12-2 on Saturday and advance to the Little League World Baseball Series title game.

Meyer stepped to the batter's box in the second inning to a roar of applause from the 20,000 fans. She delivered a single up the middle with the bases loaded to extend Nevada's lead to three. Owen Guzman had three hits, scored twice and pitched solidly for 3 2/3 innings to lead Nevada.

It's the second-straight finals appearance for a Nevada team after a squad from Las Vegas won the U.S. championship a year ago. That team lost in the finals. This team, from Henderson, Nev., will face international champ Curaçao in Sunday's finale.

Guzman opened the game with a triple and scored shortly thereafter, but Nevada broke the game open in the second inning. It scored five runs on four singles, two walks and a hit batter. Guzman was part of the cascade of runs, hitting a ground ball up the middle which scored Michael Guerrero.

Guzman's third hit came in the bottom of the fifth, an infield single to second base. Three batters later, Brooks McFarland doubled to left field, scoring Guzman.

Bob Frazier led Ohio with two hits and an RBI.

Nevada added three more hits and two more runs in the same inning and finished off the fifth inning 10-run rule.

Ohio will play Japan in the consolation game at 10 a.m.