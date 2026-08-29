Jayden Maiava, new playmakers lead No. 14 USC to 42-26 win over San Jose State in season opener

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LOS ANGELES — Jayden Maiava passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, and No. 14 Southern California opened a season of high expectations with a 42-26 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

Trent Mosley caught seven passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Orange County product's dynamic debut for the Trojans, who showcased several promising newcomers in coach Lincoln Riley's offense. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also caught a TD pass in his debut, while Riley Wormley and Shahn Alston rushed for their first TDs.

New USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's unit mostly looked sharp while the Trojans built a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but new San Jose State quarterback Luke Weaver led three late touchdown drives against USC's backup defenders to tighten up the final score considerably.

USC has College Football Playoff aspirations with a restocked roster around Maiava, who went 25 for 29 as the Trojans won their opener at the Coliseum despite being without several expected key contributors due to apparent injuries. Star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and presumptive starting receivers Tanook Hines and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson were the biggest absences.

Hawaii transfer Weaver passed for 234 yards and threw fourth-quarter TD passes to Jerry McClure and Jordan Anderson before rushing for a late score. The Spartans' thoroughly overhauled roster will get a boost from its strong finish to head coach Ken Niumatalolo's third-season opener.

Maiava began his third season as the Trojans' starting quarterback by rushing for a score on the opening drive. Dixon-Wyatt caught a short scoring slant in the second quarter, and 2025 breakout star King Miller rushed for a TD and a 28-0 lead right before halftime.

The Trojans lost All-American receiver Makai Lemon and counterpart Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL, but their possible replacements looked awfully promising. A few defensive players also popped — particularly defensive end Luke Wafle, the top overall recruit in last year's class by some evaluators. Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, Maiava's possible successor next season, played the fourth quarter and passed for 55 yards with an interception.

San Jose State visits Eastern Michigan on Friday, Sept. 4.

USC hosts Fresno State on Friday, Sept. 4.

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