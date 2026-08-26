QB Tommy Castellanos commits to No. 12 Texas Tech with court-granted 5th season of eligibility

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LUBBOCK, Texas — Well-traveled quarterback Tommy Castellanos plans to play this season for No. 12 Texas Tech, the Big 12 favorite that is set for returner Will Hammond to be its starter after transfer Brendan Sorsby was declared ineligible this summer because of gambling.

Castellanos told ESPN on Wednesday he had committed to the Red Raiders. On the quarterback's verified X account, in which the bio included the phrase professional athlete, there was a photo posted later in the day with him in a Texas Tech uniform.

The decision came after Castellanos last Friday was among 10 athletes granted a temporary restraining order by a Kentucky judge to get a fifth season of college football. The NCAA announced a rule change in June allowing players who began college in 2023 or later to have five years to play five years of sports in college.

Castellanos, a freshman at UCF in 2022, went undrafted by the NFL four months ago before a tryout as a receiver with the Miami Dolphins during their rookie minicamp.

He had declared for the NFL draft last December after dropping his appeal for another year of college eligibility. The NCAA had denied his waiver request to play another season at Florida State

Castellanos transferred to Florida State following two seasons at Boston College. His fifth game at UCF as a freshman was the American Athletic Conference championship game after the starter got hurt.

In 38 college games, Castellanos has completed 477 of 816 passes (58.5%) for 6,449 yards with 48 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He was 180-of-309 (58.3%) for 2,760 yards, 15 TDs and nine interceptions last year in his 12 games for the Seminoles.

Hammond played in eight games for Big 12 champion Texas Tech behind graduated Behren Morton last season before an ACL injury on Oct. 25. After no setbacks in his recovery, Hammond has been part of fall camp. The Red Raiders open the season at home Sept. 5 against FCS team Abilene Christian.

Sorsby transferred to Tech in January after two seasons at Cincinnati, and was expected to start instead before an NCAA gambling investigation and since-dropped lawsuit over his eligibility.

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