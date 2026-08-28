Utah motorcyclist killed in crash near Utah-Idaho border

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Aug. 28, 2026 at 5:50 p.m.

 
A man from North Ogden was killed in a crash Friday when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle about 8 miles north of the Utah-Idaho border.

A man from North Ogden was killed in a crash Friday when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle about 8 miles north of the Utah-Idaho border. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

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ST. CHARLES, Idaho — A man from North Ogden was killed in a crash Friday when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle about 8 miles north of the Utah-Idaho border.

At about 11:22 a.m., a white 2026 Kawasaki KLX110 motorcycle was heading east on Minnetonka Cave Road when it slammed head-on with a Jeep Liberty, according to Idaho State Police.

The motorcycle driver, identified by police as a 22-year-old man from North Ogden, was not wearing a helmet and died on scene, police said. The Jeep driver, a 66-year-old woman from Montpelier, Idaho, was not wearing her seatbelt and was not taken to a hospital for injuries.

The road was closed for about four hours while police responded to the crash.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah, Wasatch and Summit County communities, arts and entertainment, Utah courts and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
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