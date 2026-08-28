Utah motorcyclist killed in crash near Utah-Idaho border

ST. CHARLES, Idaho — A man from North Ogden was killed in a crash Friday when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle about 8 miles north of the Utah-Idaho border.

At about 11:22 a.m., a white 2026 Kawasaki KLX110 motorcycle was heading east on Minnetonka Cave Road when it slammed head-on with a Jeep Liberty, according to Idaho State Police.

The motorcycle driver, identified by police as a 22-year-old man from North Ogden, was not wearing a helmet and died on scene, police said. The Jeep driver, a 66-year-old woman from Montpelier, Idaho, was not wearing her seatbelt and was not taken to a hospital for injuries.

The road was closed for about four hours while police responded to the crash.

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