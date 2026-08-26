Rash of St. George bank fraud cases may be tied to 'organized syndicate,' police say

ST. GEORGE — St. George police are looking for a man who allegedly participated with a larger group in committing fraud at several banks across the city.

Ryan Mitchell Rudh, 35, whose last known address was in Deer Lodge, Montana, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Courthouse with communications fraud, six counts of identity fraud and theft, second-degree felonies; five counts of identify fraud, four counts of possessing a forgery device and theft, third-degree felonies; and four more counts of theft, a class A misdemeanor.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, St. George police have been investigating several fraud cases since January.

"There have been multiple arrests of the suspects who were actually in the banks, and each time the arrestees have given the same story about being recruited by individuals in Las Vegas and driven to St. George with the sole purpose of cashing fraudulent checks. They are always given the checks by the recruiters and are provided with identification information. It is highly likely there is an organized syndicate behind these incidents," the affidavit states.

Over the weekend, Ashley Nichole Deshazo, 39, of Butte, Montana, was arrested and charged in 5th District Court with possessing a forgery device, two counts of identity fraud, two counts of unlawful possession of a bank card and theft, third-degree felonies; drug possession, failing to stop for police and evidence tampering, class A misdemeanors; and giving police a false identity, a class C misdemeanor.

After being taken into custody, Deshazo "told detectives in an interview that she was brought to St. George from Las Vegas…by a group of African-American males that she met on the street. The males approached her in Las Vegas, and asked her if she wanted to make some money. They drove her to St. George and provided her with identity documents and a check. She was instructed to go inside America First Credit Union and cash the check," according to the affidavit. "They also instructed her to stay on the phone with them while she was inside the bank, attempting to cash the check. She utilized a bluetooth earbud to stay on the phone with them so they could hear what was being said by the bank employees."

Police say prior to that, on Aug. 21, they responded to a report of another man attempting to cash a fraudulent check using a fake identification. The same man allegedly tried the same thing at other banks the day before and was successful at least once, the affidavit states.

Investigators searched Deshazo's phone after her arrest and learned that it belonged to Rudh, who matched the description of the man trying to cash fake checks at the other banks, according to the affidavit. Police say he also has an active warrant out of Montana for fraud and a probation violation.

Rudh also matches the description of a man wanted for similar crimes in July, the affidavit states.

Police were seeking Wednesday to have a warrant approved for Rudh's arrest.