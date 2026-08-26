Giants receiver Calvin Austin is out for the season with a torn ACL, AP source says

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New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin has a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to miss the season, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not revealed the extent of the injury.

Austin went down without contact during a 1-on-1 drill at training camp on Tuesday and was carted off the field. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said after practice that he feared the worst.

The 27-year-old Austin was having a strong camp and preseason and looked to be carving out a substantial role for himself in the Giants' offense. He made two catches for 24 yards in exhibition play last week at Miami and had been one of quarterback Jaxson Dart's most popular targets during team periods of practice.

Austin's absence opens the door for a handful of players to earn a spot on the 53-man roster at a crowded position behind Malik Nabers, who is coming off his own ACL injury and is trending toward playing Sept. 13 against Dallas. Darnell Mooney, Braxton Berrios and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the free agents brought in at receiver, and rookie Malachi Fields has shown flashes that he can already contribute in the NFL.

Signed to a $1.5 million contract for this season, Austin had 89 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns in 51 games, counting the playoffs, over his first three seasons in the league, all with Pittsburgh.

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