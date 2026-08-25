Vikings WR Jeshaun Jones gets a 3-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 25, 2026 at 3:41 p.m.

 
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (82) celebrates with head coach Kevin O'Connell after completing a 35-yard catch during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (82) celebrates with head coach Kevin O'Connell after completing a 35-yard catch during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones was issued a three-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's substances of abuse policy.

The NFL's announcement of the punishment on Tuesday did not disclose the nature of the violation. Jones spent each of the past two years on Minnesota's practice squad, before being promoted to the active roster and appearing in the final game of the 2025 season. He went undrafted out of Maryland, where he had 2,040 receiving yards on 151 receptions with 14 touchdowns over a six-year career.

Jones remains eligible to participate in what remains of the preseason, including the final exhibition game at Denver on Friday. His suspension will begin on Sunday, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Sept. 28.

The 26-year-old Jones was already going to have a tough time making the active roster for the regular season, with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings locked into the starting spots and Tai Felton and Myles Price in line for backup roles after strong performances during training camp.

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