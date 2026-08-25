49ers owner Jed York texted woman he believed was a prostitute before his arrest in police sting

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York used an alias when he sent text messages over two days to a woman he believed to be a prostitute before he was arrested in a sting operation in Ohio, according to a police incident report obtained Tuesday.

The report from the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force had more than two pages redacted but provided more details about what led to York's arrest and ultimately to him pleading no contest Monday to two misdemeanors.

York initially responded to an advertisement placed by police on a known prostitution website on Saturday, according to the report, sending two messages that went unanswered and saying his name was "Joe" and that he wanted to visit the woman.

York texted again Sunday morning and said he wanted to see the woman. He said he was staying nearby and asked for her address. He asked how much the woman charged and was told it was $160 for "full service sexual activity," the report said.

York took a rental car to a mobile home park in East Palestine, Ohio, where he was given a fictitious lot number. He texted when he arrived at the mobile home park. He was then directed back to the main road, where he was stopped by marked police units. Police found York had $160 that was seized and they sent a text to his phone to determine it was the same one used to arrange the meeting.

He was booked into jail and was released after posting a $5,000 bond. York was initially charged with engaging in prostitution, but prosecutors amended that to disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest Monday to that charge and to possessing criminal tools for using his phone to respond to the ad.

He was sentenced to one day in jail for both offenses to be served concurrently and was credited with one day served when he pleaded no contest. He also was fined $1,150. The $160 that was seized from him was given to the human trafficking task force as part of the plea. York also completed an online course.

York has been in Ohio, where he grew up near Youngstown, for most of the summer. He had filed for divorce from his wife, Danielle, in May, according to court records.

The NFL issued a statement saying the league is aware of the arrest and will review it under the personal conduct policy. Owners are subject to possible fines or suspensions for violating the policy.

The team said that the "legal matter" had been resolved and that it would have no additional comment.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he has talked to York the past two days and doesn't believe the arrest will have any impact on the team.

"Obviously, it's a very tough situation," Shanahan said. "The views for the organization going forward are the same as usual. There won't be any difference in that. But I know it's extremely fresh. I think it's a very, very personal situation. I got a lot of respect for Jed. I got lot of respect for Danielle. The family does mean a lot to me. With it being this personal, I'm trying as hard as I can to keep it that way."

Shanahan said he doesn't expect any change in York's involvement with the team, saying he has always allowed Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to make the football decisions.

Shanahan said he doesn't feel the need to address the situation with his players.

Star linebacker Fred Warner said the players were aware of it but that he didn't believe it would be a distraction.

"We all have social media, so we see things," he said. "But at the same time, I got a lot of love, a lot respect for Jed, and don't feel the need to comment on the situation. I think the team is kind of the same way. It really wasn't a conversation being had in the locker room. Of course, yeah, you notice it, but at the time, we were so hyper-focused in this building of trying to prepare for Week 1. A lot of guys are on the bubble trying to make the team. So we're just trying to get better as a football team and that's a personal situation, and letting it stay personal with him."

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