Utah businesses adapt to AI as lawmakers work on new rules

By Madi Vollmer, KSL | Posted - Aug. 25, 2026 at 1:14 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how businesses market, sell and connect with customers, and Utah lawmakers are working to keep up with the technology.

Business leaders and industry experts gathered at the Ecom Elevated conference to discuss how businesses can use AI, what new regulations mean and where the technology is headed.

"AI is a whole new world, and so we're stepping into that world to put those guardrails around for the people in Utah so that it's better, easier, and safer for them," said state Rep. Christine Watkins.

Utah lawmakers sent nine AI-related bills to the governor this year, addressing issues including deepfakes, schools, business and consumer protections.

For business owners, AI is becoming more than something to regulate. It is increasingly another tool they need to understand and incorporate into their operations, which is why business owners say events like this are important. "It's a great local event to find vendors and hear some good content as far as industry topics like marketing, supply chain and things like that," said Aaron Rollins, a CEO attending the event.

The Ecom Elevated conference brings business owners and industry experts together to discuss topics including marketing, social commerce, shipping, retail and artificial intelligence.

Watkins said Utah has been preparing for the growth of AI for years, but as the technology continues to evolve, the rules surrounding it will likely evolve as well. "A few years ago we passed a bill to create kind of a smaller department to get into it to study and research it and to see where it was going," Watkins said.

The two-day conference concludes Tuesday, giving Utah businesses an opportunity to learn how to use AI while preparing for the changes the technology may bring next.

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