Ready to 'eat mor chikin'? Ammon Chick-fil-A announces opening date following remodel

AMMON, Idaho — A new and improved Chick-fil-A is set to open in Ammon next week after closing for most of the summer.

The popular fast food restaurant temporarily closed at the end of June for major interior and exterior enhancements.

"We've been open for over 15 years so it was time to spruce things up and do some upgrades," General Manager Jess Lainhart tells EastIdahoNews.com. "We're so excited to welcome our guests back to share this new experience with us."

Construction crews have been busy renovating the kitchen, changing the dining room setup, expanding the drive-thru, and creating ways to more efficiently serve customers, according to Lainhart. New tables and benches have been installed, along with a new chandelier inside the restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A in Ammon is pictured in an undated photograph. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

Chick-fil-A will open its dining room, carry out service, mobile pick up and catering on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. The drive-thru won't re-open until September, as it has been completely redesigned to serve customers more quickly.

"We're incredibly excited to open our doors again and get back to serving our community," said owner and operator Lauren Mosteller. "We're so grateful for everyone's patience and support during the remodel, and we can't wait to welcome our guests back into the restaurant. While our drive-thru will remain closed for a few more weeks as we finish up the last phase of the project, we're thrilled to be serving guests in our newly remodeled dining room again."

Customers can also expect new items when Chick-fil-A reopens. Chicken and waffles will be on the menu, along with s'mores frosted coffee and s'mores milkshakes.

"We can't wait to see our guests again," Lainhart explains. "While things may be different, you can expect the same good service, quality of food and happy team members."