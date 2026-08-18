Pocatello icon Idaho Purce celebrates 100th birthday at park bearing her family's name

By Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com | Posted - Aug. 18, 2026 at 8:42 a.m.

 
Lovely and spry at 100, Idaho Purce visits with friends and family during her centennial birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello.

Lovely and spry at 100, Idaho Purce visits with friends and family during her centennial birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello. (Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Idaho Purce celebrated her 100th birthday at Purce Park on Sunday afternoon.
  • Purce, a civil rights leader, was honored for her lifelong community service in Pocatello.
  • Mayor Dahlquist praised Purce as a trusted mentor and friend during the celebration.

POCATELLO — Family, friends, former neighbors and community members gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate a major milestone birthday for a very special Pocatello woman.

Idaho Purce celebrated her 100th birthday at Purce Park, formerly known as Bonneville Community Park, which was dedicated to the Purce family last year.

Born in 1926, Purce has lived in Pocatello her entire life and grew up in the city's Historic Triangle neighborhood, a diverse community once home to Black, Hispanic, Asian, Greek and other European families.

Several former Triangle neighbors attended Sunday's celebration, sharing memories and reconnecting with old friends.

Purce is a longtime civil rights leader who became involved with the Pocatello Civil Rights Committee in 1957 and the NAACP. In 1969, she was appointed to the newly created Idaho Commission on Human Rights.

Idaho and her husband, John, spent decades advocating for equality and serving their community. Their son Thomas "Les" Purce became Pocatello's first Black mayor in 1976.

Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist read a proclamation honoring Purce, whom he has known and worked with over the years. He described her as a trusted friend and mentor who is hardworking, no-nonsense and always determined to find a solution to every problem.

Purce's grandchildren, who affectionately call her "Grandma Idaho," said she is not the stereotypical cookie-baking grandmother, but something even better, always offering a listening ear, advice, comfort and a welcoming home for generations of family.

Purce's lifelong friend Fannielee Lowe led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday," but it wasn't the only song of the afternoon. Guests also joined together for a fitting rendition of "Here We Have Idaho."

Lovely and spry at 100, Idaho Purce visits with friends and family during her centennial birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello.
Lovely and spry at 100, Idaho Purce visits with friends and family during her centennial birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello. (Photo: Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com)
The crowd applauds Idaho Purce during her 100th birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello.
The crowd applauds Idaho Purce during her 100th birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello. (Photo: Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com)
Idaho Purce’s grandchildren share memories and heartfelt words about their beloved “Grandma Idaho” during her 100th birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello.
Idaho Purce’s grandchildren share memories and heartfelt words about their beloved “Grandma Idaho” during her 100th birthday celebration Sunday at Purce Park in Pocatello. (Photo: Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com)
The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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