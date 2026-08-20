Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium to host opening game and final of 2027 Women's World Cup

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 20, 2026 at 9:12 a.m.

 
FILE - A general view of the Maracana stadium during its renovation ahead of the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, May 30, 2011.

FILE - A general view of the Maracana stadium during its renovation ahead of the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, May 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

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RIO DE JANEIRO — The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the opening match and the final of the Women's World Cup next year, FIFA announced Thursday.

Brazil is the first South American nation to host the tournament and will play in the opener on June 24 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the 73,000 seat Maracana, which also hosted the 2014 men's World Cup final.

The hosts will also play in Sao Paulo and Brasilia during the group phase of the 32-team competition spread across eight Brazilian cities.

The final is scheduled for July 25.

The Maracana is one of soccer's most iconic venues, having hosted the decisive match of the 1950 men's World Cup, with Uruguay crowned champions after beating the hosts 2-1. In the final of the 2014 edition, Germany lifted its fourth title after a 1-0 extra-time win against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

So far, only Sweden's Rasunda Stadium and California's Rose Bowl have hosted both the men's and women's World Cup finals.

Spain is the defending champion. Brazil has never won the title.

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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