West Ham urges fans to stop singing chant containing 'anti-Palestine message'

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LONDON — West Ham has called on its fans to stop singing a chant "containing an anti-Palestine message" as the club prepares to host its first home game of the season in England's second-tier Championship.

In a long statement published Thursday, West Ham said it was "aware of an offensive and divisive chant" being sung by a section of its supporters during its opening Championship match at Burnley on Sunday.

One of West Ham's summer signings was Israel winger Manor Solomon, who joined from Tottenham on a three-year deal.

"We encourage our supporters to sing loud and proud about their football club and the players wearing the claret and blue shirt — but never in a way that creates division or causes offence among fellow fans," West Ham said in the statement issued to "remind supporters of the responsibility we all hold to represent the club in the right way."

West Ham, which was relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, hosts Charlton Athletic at the London Stadium on Saturday.

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