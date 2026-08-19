Zavier Gozo is off to England, where he'll continue to represent RSL, his family — and all of Utah

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — In the corner of Zavier Gozo's bedroom is the rising soccer star's vision board, a collage of images that includes a cutout missionary name tag for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a picture of his girlfriend, and a cut out of the Salt Lake Temple.

In the bottom of the board is a photo of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, representing Gozo's ambitions — not necessarily to play for the Spanish super club, but to excel at the highest levels of international soccer.

"I want to be the best player I can be," he said in a recent MLS short documentary produced by the league.

The 19-year-old Real Salt Lake winger took a major step toward that goal Tuesday, when he completed a club-record transfer to Premier League side Crystal Palace on a long-term deal that multiple reports penned included a transfer fee of close to $15 million as well as a significant sell-on fee retained by RSL.

But even as the Utah native departs his home state and the club where he signed his first professional contract four years ago, he represents more than the soccer player he wants to become.

Gozo is a pure Utah story, born in West Valley City and raised in Eagle Mountain, and a product of Real Salt Lake's acclaimed youth academy after competing locally with Comba FC and La Roca FC. But to know Gozo's rise on the international soccer stage, one needs to know his rise of the man behind the soon-to-be red-and-blue shirt of the 120-year-old South London club.

And it starts, like it does for many Utahns, with faith.

"Knowing that I'm a child of God and that my worth doesn't change, no matter what I do — If I'm the best player in the world or the worst, it doesn't change my worth," he said. "Thinking about that helps me to be happy. It brings me true joy that no amount of money or success can give me."

Real Salt Lake winger Zavier Gozo dribbles the ball during a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, Saturday, May 16, 2026 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. (Photo: Tyler Staten for KSL.com)

Utah-made and Utah-proven

Gozo grew up in West Valley City, the second son of Esther and Alban Gozo and younger brother of Elijah. A native of Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa, Alban met his future wife through mutual friends at a Utah Jazz game, which may be fitting for a family where sports would play a major role.

Elijah, who spent time at the RSL Academy before graduating from Westlake High School, played four seasons at Utah Valley and recently went on trial with the Seattle Sounders. But Gozo's path was different, signing a professional contract with Real Salt Lake's third-division affiliate Real Monarchs as a teenager on Dec. 14, 2022.

Less than a year later, he was called up to his first MLS match and went on to play 43 matches over four years including 37 starts with his hometown club. He's the first Utah native to be selected to the MLS All-Star Game, where he competed against the Liga MX All-Stars in July.

After scoring six goals with five assists in 16 appearances in 2026, his game started attracting significant attention from overseas before Crystal Palace — which is partially owned by RSL minority investor David Blitzer — agreed to the largest transfer fee in Real Salt Lake history.

"It's difficult to put into words what this club, the fans and this community mean to me," Gozo said in an interview before leaving for England. "As a homegrown kid from Utah, Real Salt Lake has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. This is home. This is where I grew up. This is where I learned what it means to work, to sacrifice, to believe and to wear this crest with pride.

"No matter where this game takes me, Utah will always be part of who I am," he added in a news release. "Thank you to the front office, coaches and staff for their dedication to my development and the Miller family for their investment in the club and in me."

Even before he was a record-break newcomer to England's Premier League, Gozo was a Utah native, a young family man, and beloved by many in the Beehive State, including — as is often the case for plenty of adolescent Utahns — a special young woman.

Gozo's own Utah love story

Gozo met Afton Perry in eighth grade when his family moved from West Valley to Eagle Mountain, and the two bonded through the Beautiful Game and several mutual friends.

Their friendship developed, and they stayed in touch when Gozo signed with the RSL Academy a year later and Perry continued with high school soccer at Westlake until signing with head coach Jennifer Rockwood's powerhouse program at BYU.

"We were always just friends," said Perry, while blushing. "I think he maybe had a crush on me."

The two "played the long game," but by the time Gozo was starting for Real Salt Lake, Perry was accompanying him to home matches, meeting other players' wives and girlfriends in a suite above America First Field, and popping up on the club's Instagram feed holding hands while walking into the stadium.

Much of their relationship revolved around soccer. Perry wasn't just supportive of Gozo's pro career, but Gozo actively cheered her toward her own goals, even signing autographs for fans while mingling in the 4,200-seat stadium at South Field in Provo during games.

And yet it wasn't always about the game, either.

"He has this carefree side," Perry said. "I genuinely think he's one of the most fun-loving, chill guys.

"On the field, he's a boss and a bit serious; he's competitive and he gets into it," she added. "But I think something that makes him so successful is how he goes to practice, works, gets the job done — and then he can turn it off, love his people, and worry about other things that are so important to him. I think that helps him with soccer."

At the top of the list is family.

During the aforementioned documentary's filming, Gozo called his mom to pick her up from work and take her home. He made sure to let her know that he had a camera crew with him, a nod to "just act natural" as the producers crowded into the back seat of his car.

For Gozo, family always comes first. Which is why those closest to him are so happy for his move across the pond.

"All of his family and friends, we've been sad because he impacts our lives in so many ways," Perry said. "But also, it's one of the best things in the world, and this is what he's been dreaming of and working for. I think it's the right time for him, and the next big thing for him.

"I'm so happy for him, and I have no doubt he's going to go out and kill it."