Braves' Grant Holmes has no-hitter through 6 innings against White Sox in Chicago

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CHICAGO — Right-hander Grant Holmes of the Atlanta Braves is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Atlanta led 2-0 in the top of the seventh in a makeup game of a June 11 rainout at Rate Field.

The 30-year-old Holmes has retired 18 of the first 20 White Sox hitters. Colson Montgomery walked with two outs in the second and Drew Romo walked with one out in the fifth for Chicago's only baserunners.

There's been only one-no hitter in the majors this season, a combined effort by three Houston pitchers in a 9-0 win over Texas on May 25. The Braves' last no-hitter was by Kent Mercker in a 6-0 win over the Dodgers at Los Angeles on April 8, 1994.

Holmes has never pitched a complete game in the majors. His longest effort was 7 2/3 innings on April 14, 2025, in an 8-4 win over Toronto.

Holmes spent 10 years in the minors before making his major league debut on June 16, 2024, with the Braves.

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