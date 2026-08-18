Crow-Armstrong makes MLB history, Bregman give Cubs another walk-off win over White Sox, 4-3

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CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong made MLB history with a leadoff home run and Alex Bregman's RBI single gave the Chicago Cubs a second straight walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox, 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Carson Kelly led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to left off Trevor Richards (0-1). The White Sox intentionally walked Crow-Armstrong before Bregman delivered the Cubs' MLB-leading 13th walk-off win of the season.

Bregman singled in pinch-runner Kevin Alcantara off Grant Taylor in the seventh to tie the score.

Crow-Armstrong led off with a home run, his 31st, for the second straight game and sixth time this season. He homered in consecutive at-bats after his first career walk-off shot Monday.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Crow-Armstrong is the first player in MLB history with two leadoff home runs and a walk-off in a two-game span, and the 13th since 1900 to follow a walk-off homer with a leadoff shot.

Crow-Armstrong also hit leadoff home runs in back-to-back games June 15-16 against Colorado.

Jacob Webb (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win, the Cubs' eighth straight over the White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Colson Montgomery had three hits for the White Sox, who saw their AL Central lead shrink to four games over the Minnesota Twins. The Cubs remained 4 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

The game was delayed 88 minutes by rain in the eighth inning.

After White Sox opener Bryan Hudson gave up first-inning solo home runs to Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch, Erick Fedde worked 4 2/3 shutout innings.

The Cubs' Kevin Gausman gave up three runs on seven hits before exiting the game in the fifth with a left (non-throwing) hand cramp.

After Drew Romo's RBI single in the second, Munetaka Murakami hit his 29th home run in the third. Tristan Peters put the White Sox ahead in the fourth with an RBI double.

The White Sox have not named a starter for Wednesday's series finale against Cubs RHP Clay Holmes (5-5, 2.56 ERA).

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