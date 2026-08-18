Former Venezuelan player working for San Diego Padres is detained by ICE

By Laura Turbay/report For America, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 18, 2026 at 12:51 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 18, 2026 at 12:21 p.m.

 
FILE - Detailed view of a San Diego Padres logo on a pitching mound during batting practice prior to a baseball game between the Padres and Boston Red Sox, May 20, 2023, in San Diego.

FILE - Detailed view of a San Diego Padres logo on a pitching mound during batting practice prior to a baseball game between the Padres and Boston Red Sox, May 20, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Brandon Sloter, File)

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A former Venezuelan baseball player working for the San Diego Padres was detained by U.S. immigration officials after arriving in Texas on a work trip for the club, his family said Tuesday.

Oswaldo Pirela, a catching coach in the Padres' minor league system, was being held in a detention center in El Paso, federal records show. The Padres said in a statement that the team was aware of Pirela's arrest and was trying to gather more details.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Pirela was on a work trip when he was arrested Sunday around 5 a.m. at an airport in El Paso, according to Daniela Pirela, his sister. The Padres have a minor league affiliate team in the city, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Daniela Pirela said her 34-year-old brother has lived in U.S. for 12 years and has followed the law. She said he applied for asylum in 2015 and lives in Peoria, Arizona, with his wife and two children, ages 9 and 4, who are both U.S. citizens.

"Since he arrived in this country, the only thing he's done is follow the rules of this country and do things properly," Daniela Pirela told the The Associated Press.

Oswaldo Pirela had a brief minor-league playing career as a catcher in the Texas Rangers organization.

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Turbay is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

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