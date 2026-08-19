Teen hospitalized with serious injuries after Roy car, e-scooter crash

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 9:40 p.m.

 
A teen was hospitalized with serious injuries in Roy after a crash involving a car and an e-scooter on Wednesday night.

A teen was hospitalized with serious injuries in Roy after a crash involving a car and an e-scooter on Wednesday night. (Brandon Whitworth, KSL)

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ROY — A teen was hospitalized on Wednesday night after a crash involving a car and an e-scooter.

A 14-year-old was riding an e-scooter near the intersection of 5600 South and 2700 West when they and a car collided, according to Roy police. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m.

The teen sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the driver of the car stayed on the scene and was cooperating with officers. Police do not suspect a DUI.

Due to the crash, several lane closures took place near the intersection.

Police have not disclosed the teen's gender or the details of their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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