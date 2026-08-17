Taylorsville police shoot, kill man armed with knife during burglary investigation

TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police shot and killed a man armed with a knife late Sunday while investigating a possible burglary and stabbing.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report of a possible burglary at the Callaway Apartments, 1141 W. 3900 South. While en route, the man whose apartment was being broken into told 911 that he had been stabbed, according to Taylorsville Police Lt Aaron Cheshire.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found a man in his 20s armed with a knife. The man was shot and killed by two officers following a confrontation, Cheshire said. Additional information about the man was not immediately available.

The tenant who had called 911 was found inside his apartment and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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