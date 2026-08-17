Taylorsville police shoot, kill man armed with knife during burglary investigation

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 17, 2026 at 7:11 a.m.

 
A man was shot and killed by police investigating a reported burglary and stabbing in Taylorsville Sunday night.

A man was shot and killed by police investigating a reported burglary and stabbing in Taylorsville Sunday night. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police shot and killed a man armed with a knife late Sunday while investigating a possible burglary and stabbing.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report of a possible burglary at the Callaway Apartments, 1141 W. 3900 South. While en route, the man whose apartment was being broken into told 911 that he had been stabbed, according to Taylorsville Police Lt Aaron Cheshire.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found a man in his 20s armed with a knife. The man was shot and killed by two officers following a confrontation, Cheshire said. Additional information about the man was not immediately available.

The tenant who had called 911 was found inside his apartment and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
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