Joshua Báez first player to homer in first 3 at-bats in the majors, leads Cardinals past Cubs 8-4

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 15, 2026 at 3:17 p.m.

 
St. Louis Cardinals' Joshua Baez (22) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

St. Louis Cardinals' Joshua Baez (22) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

CHICAGO — Joshua Báez became the first player to hit three home runs in his first three at-bats in the major leagues, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 23-year-old left fielder, called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, hit the first pitch he saw into the Wrigley Field bleachers, then homered in his next two at-bats. He also drove in five runs.

Blaze Jordan and Alec Burleson added solo home runs to help the Cardinals win a day after dropping the opener of the three-game series.

Báez is the first St. Louis player to homer in his first career plate appearance since Lane Thomas in June 2019.

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer for the Cubs, who had won nine of 11.

Michael McGreevy (5-9) allowed three runs — all unearned — on five hits and two walks while striking out six in the first six innings to win for the first time since July 8.

Báez tagged Matthew Boyd (8-2) for all three homers. He drove his first, a two-run shot, deep into the left-center field bleachers in the first inning.

Conforto's home run tied the game at 3-all in the second, but Báez led off the fourth and sent a full-count pitch down the left-field line, then went down the opposite side in the sixth for another two-run homer.

Jordan's home run was the end of day for Boyd, who allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Burleson homered off Colin Rea in the eighth.

The series ends Sunday afternoon when the Cardinals send Hunter Dobbins (2-3, 3.40 ERA) against fellow right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-4, 5.10). Cabrera (left hamstring strain) will be making his first start since June 23.

___

See AP's full MLB coverage here

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  