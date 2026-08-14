Unrivaled signs NIL deals with Booker, Hidalgo, Strong and 6 other college players

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Madison Booker, Hannah Hidalgo and Sarah Strong will have an NIL deal with Unrivaled for the second straight season as the 3-on-3 league continues to sponsor top college players.

The trio, who star at Texas, Notre Dame and UConn respectively will be joined by KK Arnold — Strong's teammate with the Huskies — Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge, South Carolina's Joyce Edwards, Michigan's Olivia Olson and the LSU pair of Jada Williams and Mikaylah Williams.

"We're proud to continue investing in the future of women's basketball through our 'Future is Unrivaled' initiative and are thrilled to be working with this talented group of athletes," general manager Clare Duwelius said on Friday. "The excitement we've seen from these players to be part of this year's summit is deeply matched at the league level. We can't wait to welcome all nine athletes to Miami and continue building meaningful relationships as they become part of the Unrivaled ecosystem."

It's the third year that Unrivaled has had NIL deals with college players.

WNBA rookies Olivia Miles and Flau'Jae Johnson were part of the 2025 Unrivaled college class and have signed on to play with the organization this winter. Just because a player has a deal with the basketball league, it doesn't guarantee they'll join the group in Miami to play. Azzi Fudd opted to play for Project B this upcoming winter instead of Unrivaled.

The nine college players will head down to Miami and meet at Unrivaled's headquarters this weekend. The summit will include skill development sessions, content and merchandise shoots as well as group bonding activities.

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