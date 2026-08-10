Tim Brosnan named sixth Big East commissioner, will succeed Val Ackerman in September

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 10, 2026 at 2:04 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 1:41 p.m.

 
FILE - The logo for the Big East Conference is displayed on a row of court side chairs at the Big East Conference women's basketball tournament in Hartford, Conn., March 8, 2013.

FILE - The logo for the Big East Conference is displayed on a row of court side chairs at the Big East Conference women's basketball tournament in Hartford, Conn., March 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

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NEW YORK — The Big East named Tim Brosnan as the sixth commissioner in conference history on Monday.

Brosnan succeeds Val Ackerman, who announced her retirement in April after serving as commissioner for 13 years. Brosnan brings years of experience in media, sports and business. His tenure begins on Sept. 1.

St. John's president, the Rev. Brian J. Shanley, led the charge as the head of the search committee. He said in a statement that the conference prioritized finding someone with extensive experience in revenue generation.

"Over the course of his career, Tim Brosnan has shown to be a smart, highly-respected leader with high personal and professional values rooted in his dedication to the service of others," Rev. Shanley said in a statement. "His track record of forging highly successful partnerships will be critical in this new era of college athletics."

Brosnan has significant experience in the professional ranks, bringing a 24-year stint with Major League Baseball from 1991-2015. He served in various executive roles as well as CEO of Major League Baseball Enterprises before leaving to run a sports media consultancy.

"The Big East is one of the most iconic brands in college sports, and I am grateful and deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead the conference into its next chapter," Brosnan said in a statement.

Brosnan's ties to the Big East date back to his college years, where he was a four-year letter winner on Georgetown's baseball team.

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AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

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