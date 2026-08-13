Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom leaves start against Angels because of right triceps fatigue

By Mike Digiovanna, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 9:36 p.m.

 
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

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ANAHEIM, Calif. — Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom left Thursday night's start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings because of right triceps fatigue.

The 38-year-old right-hander, who has been dealing with a left hip and glute injury since the All-Star break, escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the first but gave up two runs and five hits during a 32-pitch second. He was replaced by right-hander Peyton Gray to begin the third with the Angels leading 2-0.

It was the first time deGrom permitted five or more hits in an inning since Sept. 5, 2017, with the New York Mets.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits overall, struck out three and walked one. He needs two strikeouts to become the ninth active pitcher and 94th in major league history to reach 2,000.

In three starts against the Angels this season, deGrom has yielded 10 earned runs in 10 innings.

One of baseball's best pitchers when healthy, deGrom made at least 31 starts per season and pitched to a 2.53 ERA across 622 1/3 innings from 2017-19 with the Mets.

He won NL Cy Young Awards with New York in 2018 and 2019 and led the National League with 255 strikeouts in 2019 and 104 strikeouts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

But deGrom made only 35 starts because of injuries from 2021-24 and underwent his second Tommy John surgery in June 2023, which sidelined him for much of his first two seasons with Texas in 2023 and 2024.

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