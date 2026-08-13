Man hospitalized in critical condition after West Jordan house fire

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 9:50 p.m.

 
A house fire is pictured in West Jordan on Thursday. One man was hospitalized in critical condition.

A house fire is pictured in West Jordan on Thursday. One man was hospitalized in critical condition. (Jason Hammer, KSL)

4 photos
Save Story

WEST JORDAN — One man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after a house fire in West Jordan.

Firefighters were first notified of the fire at around 7:10 p.m., according to the West Jordan Fire Department Upon their arrival, fire crews found a man just outside of the home as it burned.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the department said. The extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

The garage was fully engulfed in smoke and flames as crews got to the scene, according to the fire department. Additionally, firefighters said there was a vehicle near the garage that had sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Salt Lake CountyPolice & CourtsUtah
Devin Oldroyd

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  