Man hospitalized in critical condition after West Jordan house fire

WEST JORDAN — One man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after a house fire in West Jordan.

Firefighters were first notified of the fire at around 7:10 p.m., according to the West Jordan Fire Department Upon their arrival, fire crews found a man just outside of the home as it burned.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the department said. The extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

The garage was fully engulfed in smoke and flames as crews got to the scene, according to the fire department. Additionally, firefighters said there was a vehicle near the garage that had sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.