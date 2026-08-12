Birthday celebration: President Dallin H. Oaks turns 94

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Aug. 12, 2026 at 12:14 p.m.

 
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Dallin H. Oaks gathers with family in Utah on Monday to celebrate his 94th birthday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Dallin H. Oaks gathers with family in Utah on Monday to celebrate his 94th birthday. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

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SALT LAKE CITY — President Dallin H. Oaks is turning 94 on Wednesday.

President Oaks is the prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Wednesday is his first birthday since becoming leader of the church.

He celebrated his birthday with his family on Monday evening, and the church shared photos of the event and highlighted his counsel on social media Wednesday morning — specifically invitations to be a peacemaker and follow Jesus Christ.

One post quoted an October 2011 conference address where President Oaks said: "Jesus Christ is the Only Begotten and Beloved Son of God. He is our Creator. He is the Light of the World. He is our Savior from sin and death. This is the most important knowledge on earth, and you can know this for yourself, as I know it for myself. The Holy Ghost, who testifies of the Father and the Son and leads us into truth, has revealed these truths to me, and He will reveal them to you."

He began his service as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984, and was sustained as First Counselor in the First Presidency in 2018. He has been president of the church for almost a year, since October 2025.

"As we celebrate President Oaks' 94th birthday, we are grateful for his Christ-centered leadership and teachings," another post from the Church Newsroom said.

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsReligionUtahSalt Lake County
Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.
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