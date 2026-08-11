Motorcyclist killed in Ogden crash

OGDEN — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night following a collision with a car in Ogden.

The crash took place near the 1000 block of Wall Avenue at approximately 8:42 p.m., according to Ogden police. A 63-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Wall Avenue, according to police, as a Nissan Versa exited a parking lot and entered the motorcyclist's path of travel.

Officers said the motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and collided with the Nissan.

The motorcyclist received medical attention at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police have not stated whether the driver of the Nissan was injured in the crash.

Police said impairment is not suspected in either driver at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.