Kodai Senga gets 1st career save but Mets rookie gives away souvenir ball in comical scene

By Bill Trocchi, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 10:22 p.m.

 
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga, left, reacts with catcher Francisco Alvarez, right, after closing out the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Atlanta.

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga, left, reacts with catcher Francisco Alvarez, right, after closing out the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

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ATLANTA — After earning his first career save, New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga wanted the ball as a keepsake.

Whoops!

Rookie teammate Carson Benge had already tossed it into the Atlanta crowd.

Recently shifted to a short-relief role in his fourth major league season, Senga closed out New York's 8-5 victory over the Braves with a scoreless ninth inning Monday night. Mauricio Dubón flied out to Benge in right field for the final out, and he turned toward the stands looking to send a fan home with a souvenir.

Senga, well aware of his achievement, held out his arms in disbelief with his mouth agape while watching the whole thing transpire. In a funny scene, he raised both hands trying to grab Benge's attention as Senga and Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez both called for the baseball in vain.

A sheepish Benge, when he realized what happened, put both hands on his head — and Senga doubled over in laughter.

After the game, Senga was asked if Benge ever managed to retrieve the ball for him.

"I think Bengie is trying to tell me I should have just punched him out," a smiling Senga said through an interpreter.

Senga got the save opportunity in the ninth because the Mets placed closer Devin Williams on the 15-day injured list earlier in the day. Interim manager Andy Green was non-committal before the game about who would be his closer, but with New York leading 8-5 he called on Senga. The right-hander is 0-8 with an 8.12 ERA in eight starts and eight relief appearances this season.

Senga struck out Matt Olson and Michael Harris II to open the ninth, then issued a walk to Ozzie Albies before retiring Dubón.

Senga has not allowed a run in his last three appearances out of the bullpen. He came over from Japan and signed a $75 million, five-year contract to be a starter for the Mets before the 2023 season. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts that year, making the NL All-Star team and finishing runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in Cy Young Award balloting.

But he's largely struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness since, other than a strong stretch early in the 2025 season.

The last-place Mets are 6-1 on a nine-game trip following a significant selloff ahead of last Monday's trade deadline that depleted their bullpen.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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