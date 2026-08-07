Waldschmidt walks off LA with 2-run HR as D-backs hand Dodgers 7th straight loss

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 7, 2026 at 10:48 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 10:40 p.m.

 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado, right, celebrates with Max Kepler (22) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug 7, 2026, in Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado, right, celebrates with Max Kepler (22) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug 7, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

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PHOENIX — Rookie Ryan Waldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Edwin Diaz to give the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night, sending the Dodgers to their season-high seventh straight loss.

Waldschmidt connected on a slider, hitting a shot to left center that barely cleared the wall. Diaz walked Max Kepler to start the ninth before striking out Tim Tawa, but Waldschmidt followed with the biggest hit of his young career.

Diaz — a three-time All-Star — has given up 11 earned runs in nine innings this season.

The Dodgers trailed 2-0 early in the game but rallied. Andy Pages' solo homer to lead off the eighth gave them a 3-2 lead.

D-backs right-hander Merrill Kelly took a no-hitter into the sixth before Tommy Edman led off with an infield single. Freddie Freeman brought home a run later in the inning on a fielder's choice, cutting Arizona's lead to 2-1, and Kelly had to leave the game with cramping in his right leg.

The Dodgers tied it at 2 in the seventh on Edman's RBI single and had the bases loaded before Shohei Ohtani grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Roki Sasaki gave up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Nolan Arenado gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead in the second with a solo homer that barely cleared the left field fence and the glove of Teoscar Hernandez. It was Arenado's 17th homer of the season.

In the third, Corbin Carroll robbed Edman of a ying homer, leaping high above the right field fence to make the grab.

The Diamondbacks were set to start RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.66 ERA) vs. Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.76) on Saturday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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