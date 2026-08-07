Titans lock up Peter Skoronski with a rich extension as the NFL's highest-paid guard

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone doubting that an NFL offensive guard is worth $100 million needs only to look at who Peter Skoronski lines up against every day in practice during training camp.

That would be All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

"You can't tell me the guys that have to block that guy aren't important too," Skoronski said Friday night after a scrimmage at Nissan Stadium.

Now Skoronski has done his part to reset the pay scale for interior linemen with the Tennessee Titans announcing Friday signing him to a multi-year extension making him the NFL's highest-paid guard.

"That's always a good thing to help the market along and help other guys along too," Skoronski said. "I think that's a positive thing. But yeah, there's a reason because we have a tough job, and I think defenses now key on that too that the interior line is where the pocket starts."

The Titans did not publicly announce details of the extension for the 11th overall pick of the 2023 draft. A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press the four-year deal is worth $100 million with $88 million of that guaranteed and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

ESPN and the NFL Network first reported the terms of the contract making Skoronski the league's highest-paid guard.

Skoronski called the extension a tremendous blessing. He thanked controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Mike Borgonzi and new coach Robert Saleh for believing in him.

The Titans were the NFL's biggest spenders in free agency in March and continued the spending with the two stars they wanted to keep on this roster.

Simmons signed his own extension making him the league's highest-paid at his position in late June. This contract wraps up a lineman who finished fourth in the All Pro voting at left guard for the 2025 season.

Simmons said his teammate deserved this payday seeing how hard Skoronski works.

"To be able to battle against Pete these last couple years at practice have helped me," said Simmons, who had a career-high 11 sacks last season.

The contract for Skoronski is a nice change for Tennessee, which didn't draft a player deemed not deserving of a second contract here from its draft classes of 2020, 2021 or 2022. This franchise had only one player from any of those draft classes still on the roster last season, and tight end Chig Okonkwo left in free agency.

Borgonzi said they couldn't be happier to keep Skoronski in Nashville with the goal of keeping players and people who are "cornerstones" for this team.

"Peter is certainly that for us," Borgonzi said. "He has the work ethic to match his talent and a perpetual desire to win that we want permeating throughout our building. We're excited to enter the season knowing he and his family will remain Titans for years to come."

Skoronski missed three of his first four games as a rookie after being drafted out of Northwestern. He has started 47 straight games, not missing an offensive snap in either of the past two seasons.

His 48 starts are a franchise best for a player under the age of 25 since the beginning of the 1999 season. Skoronski just turned 25, and nobody on the roster has started more consecutive games than his 47 straight.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL