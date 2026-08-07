Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby scuffle late in Friday practice

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 12:15 p.m.

 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Henderson, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

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HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins and star pass rusher Maxx Crosby got into a scuffle late in practice Friday before their teammates quickly jumped in and separated them.

Cousins, who is operating the first-team offense in training camp, remained on the field to finish the drive. Crosby, however, was sent to the sideline.

"Those are two leaders of our team going at it, so that is part of camp," coach Klint Kubiak said. "Obviously, if you fight in a game and throw a punch in game, then you're out of the game. So we've got to be smart and treat it like a game."

Cousins appeared upset that Crosby tipped his pass, forcing an incompletion, and then charged the 6-foot-5, 256-pound defensive end who is three inches taller and 42 pounds heavier.

"We don't want to be throwing punches, but I think on any padded day of camp, there's going to be some tussles," tight end Michael Mayer said. "That's our starting quarterback right now, and you want him to defend your team and you want him to have some edge to him, which he does. He's always had since the first day I met him when he came in here.

"I don't want him getting thrown out. I don't want him getting a flag. Nothing like that, but you've got to be able to defend yourself."

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

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