Washington-area native Stefon Diggs returns home to the Commanders in a full-circle moment

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ASHBURN, Va. — For the first decade of his NFL career, Stefon Diggs always felt like he had something to prove when going up against Washington.

"That's my hometown team, them and the Baltimore Ravens," Diggs said Friday. "I always played with a chip on my shoulder, but the chip got really big when I'd go home because I felt like they passed up on me, didn't give me a chance, and I was right in their backyard."

Washington, and every NFL franchise, passed on Diggs multiple times in the 2015 draft before Minnesota selected him in the fifth round. After stints with the Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and New England Patriots, and four Pro Bowl selections later, Diggs signed with his hometown Commanders earlier this week.

It's a full-circle moment for Diggs, a Gaithersburg, Maryland, native who played for youth programs in the area growing up. A five-star recruit with scholarship offers practically anywhere in the country, Diggs chose to stay home and play for the University of Maryland.

"I can't write a better story," Diggs said. "At this point in my career, being healthy, coming off an ACL (injury), having success, going to your hometown team and wanting to shine for them. ... I want to put on for my city."

His homecoming is more than just a feel-good story. The Commanders entered training camp with a massive hole at No. 2 wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin, and Diggs figures to fill it as an instant upgrade.

Stylistically, Diggs is an excellent fit opposite McLaurin, who is a more traditional "X" receiver. Diggs has experience playing on the perimeter and in the slot and was one of the league's best chain-movers in 2025 — 51 of his 85 receptions went for first downs.

"When you see him work inside as a slot player, he's got great feel," head coach Dan Quinn said. "He's a great competitor. … He's somebody certainly that can move the chains, and you know how important that is — to have somebody that has the detail of option routes and specifics."

Diggs said he didn't have a personal relationship with McLaurin before his arrival, but admired his new teammate's game and intensity from afar and called it "real similar to myself." Diggs praised the rest of the Commanders' receivers, specifically rookie Antonio Williams, who he said "can hoop a little bit."

Quinn said the plan for Diggs was to ramp up over the next two days, but the 32-year-old arrived in great shape and participated in individual and team drills on Friday. His immediate focus is in the classroom, hoping to learn new offensive coordinator David Blough's system quickly.

Throughout his career, Diggs has earned the reputation of helping elevate young quarterbacks. After a so-so rookie year, New England's Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting last season with Diggs as his top target. Josh Allen took a major step forward in 2020, Diggs' first year in Buffalo.

"Quarterbacks got a lot on their plate, so I bring it down a notch and talk to them brother to brother," Diggs said. "With young quarterbacks, making plays for them gives them confidence. That puts a battery in their back to feel like, 'Man, I can do anything out here.' That's how I try to help them: just by playing well."

With Washington, Diggs joins Jayden Daniels, who proved himself as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The duo started building their chemistry on Friday.

"They got a great young quarterback," Diggs said. "He's a star. He's a superstar. I'm excited for him, excited for this team."

In Buffalo and Houston, Diggs was selected as a team captain. Quinn said the receiver's leadership skills have already stood out in their brief time together.

For now, Diggs' goal is to earn the respect of his teammates and coaches through his play and experience.

"I always try to push the guys around me to be the best version of themselves," Diggs said. "At the same time, more show than tell. I can say a bunch of hoopla, but I'd rather just go out there and hoop and show you why I did what I did or communicate through the actions."

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