Driver charged in fatal Provo crash that resulted in death of 90-year-old passenger

PROVO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in Provo in March, which resulted in the death of her 90-year-old passenger, claims she used meth because she ran out of her prescription meds.

Kimberly Ann Stacy, 63, of Springville, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; meth use or possession, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to yield to oncoming traffic, infractions.

On March 31, about 11:15 a.m. at 2230 North and University Avenue., Stacy made "made a left hand turn with either a flashing yellow arrow or a just changed solid arrow" and was hit by another car traveling through the intersection on a green light, according to charging documents.

A 90-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat "had to be extracted … and ultimately passed away from blunt force trauma," the charges state.

Police and medical crews who responded to the crash "saw signs of drug use including slurred, mumbled speech and jerky movements" by Stacy, according to the charges.

She tested positive for "Hydroxyzine, methamphetamine and beyond therapeutic levels of Diphenhydramine. The defendant admitted to using three times her normal dosage of Pregabalin both the night prior and again that morning," the charges state. Pregabalin is commonly used to treat nerve pain and Diphenhydramine and Hydroxyzine are antihistamines.

Stacy also told police "that she had used methamphetamine because she ran out of her prescription medication," according to charging documents.

Additional information about the deceased woman was not immediately available.