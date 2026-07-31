Driver charged in fatal Provo crash that resulted in death of 90-year-old passenger

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 31, 2026 at 6:04 p.m.

 
A woman accused of causing a fatal crash by making a left turn into oncoming traffic is now facing charges.

A woman accused of causing a fatal crash by making a left turn into oncoming traffic is now facing charges. (Atthapon Niyom, Shutterstock)

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PROVO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in Provo in March, which resulted in the death of her 90-year-old passenger, claims she used meth because she ran out of her prescription meds.

Kimberly Ann Stacy, 63, of Springville, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; meth use or possession, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to yield to oncoming traffic, infractions.

On March 31, about 11:15 a.m. at 2230 North and University Avenue., Stacy made "made a left hand turn with either a flashing yellow arrow or a just changed solid arrow" and was hit by another car traveling through the intersection on a green light, according to charging documents.

A 90-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat "had to be extracted … and ultimately passed away from blunt force trauma," the charges state.

Police and medical crews who responded to the crash "saw signs of drug use including slurred, mumbled speech and jerky movements" by Stacy, according to the charges.

She tested positive for "Hydroxyzine, methamphetamine and beyond therapeutic levels of Diphenhydramine. The defendant admitted to using three times her normal dosage of Pregabalin both the night prior and again that morning," the charges state. Pregabalin is commonly used to treat nerve pain and Diphenhydramine and Hydroxyzine are antihistamines.

Stacy also told police "that she had used methamphetamine because she ran out of her prescription medication," according to charging documents.

Additional information about the deceased woman was not immediately available.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

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