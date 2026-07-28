Utah man accused of kidnapping woman who had protective order against him

HUNTINGTON, Emery County — A 48-year-old Emery County man is accused of holding a woman hostage in his home for several days.

Reed Harry Brasher was arrested Monday and booked into the Emery County Jail for investigation of aggravated kidnaping, two counts of aggravated assault, 12 counts of being a restricted person in possession of a weapon and violating a protective order.

On Monday, a woman called 911 stating she needed help, according to a police booking affidavit. Deputies arrived and detained Brasher until investigators figured out what was happening.

"While we were talking with the female victim, she stated that Reed had held her hostage and would not let her leave the house for the last couple days. The victim advised when she attempted to leave Reed dragged her down the driveway from her arm back into the house," the affidavit states. "The victim stated that Reed pulled a gun on her and threatened her prior to our arrival and told her she better not call the police."

The woman showed police an upstairs bedroom that had "a small closet that was packed with miscellaneous items in trash bags and boxes which (didn't leave) much room. The victim stated Reed shoved her in the closet for a few hours and would not let her leave," according to the affidavit.

Deputies also noted the bedroom door had a lock on the outside.

"She stated that she tried to leave and he choked her and would not let her leave from upstairs," the affidavit states.

On Monday, when the woman asked if she could use the bathroom, "that is when she was able to escape and she called 911," according to the affidavit.

"While talking with the victim, I observed multiple bruises on her arms and legs which she stated came from Reed grabbing her and slapping her. The victim also stated Reed hit her with a metal water bottle in the leg causing more bruising as well as spitting on her face."

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence, Brasher's vehicles and outbuildings on the property and seized 11 firearms and a knife that was allegedly used to threaten the woman, according to police.

The affidavit notes that Brasher had been released from jail on bail at the time of the alleged assault. He was previously arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against the same woman, the affidavit states.