Eagles set to make Jalen Carter highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL, AP source says

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PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are set to make two-time Pro Bowl selection Jalen Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Eagles and Carter announced that they agreed to terms on a four-year extension through the 2031 season. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because financial terms hadn't been announced, said the contract includes $106 million guaranteed.

The Eagles already had picked up the fifth-year option for the 2027 season for Carter, the ninth selection in the 2023 draft. His extension is one less distraction for the Eagles as they open training camp this week.

Carter was runner-up for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023 to Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson. He has 13 1/2 sacks in 43 career games — he missed three games last season with injuries — and was a key contributor when the Eagles won the Super Bowl for the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old Carter won two national championships in college at Georgia, where he was involved in a crash that killed a teammate and a recruiting staffer. He was given probation and a fine.

He also was fined the equivalent of his game check for Week 1 for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2025. He was tossed for unsportsmanlike conduct six seconds into that game.

Carter earned Pro Bowl selections for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Eagles have now re-signed two of their top young defensive tackles this offseason.

They agreed in March on a three-year extension with Jordan Davis for $65 million guaranteed.

Davis, a first-round pick in 2022, has been an integral part of Philadelphia's defensive line and helped the Eagles dominate the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 to cap the 2024 season. A run-stuffer in the interior of the defensive line, Davis had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks last season with nine tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl