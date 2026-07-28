A ring before a playoff win for Justin Herbert, who gets engaged to singer Madison Beer

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 28, 2026 at 12:43 p.m.

 
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and girlfriend Madison Beer watch the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers compete during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.

FILE - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and girlfriend Madison Beer watch the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers compete during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

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EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Justin Herbert has his first ring, and it's not on the football field.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Beer jointly announced their engagement in an Instagram post Tuesday. It was accompanied by a photo of Herbert on bended knee holding a ring box in front of a smiling Beer, who was crouched with her right hand on his left knee. The caption read, "Meet my fiancé."

The congratulatory responses included ones from the NFL and the Chargers, as well as singer Gracie Abrams.

The couple was first spotted together last August. Beer attended some Chargers games last season, and she and Herbert kissed on the sidelines at one game. They've also turned up at Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers games.

Herbert appeared in Beer's "lovergirl" video this spring.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has been supportive of his quarterback's relationship. When Herbert missed part of voluntary offseason workouts to travel with Beer on her tour, Harbaugh said, "Do you need a ride to the airport?"

The 28-year-old quarterback opens training camp on Wednesday in the start of his seventh season with the Chargers. The team has yet to win a playoff game during his tenure.

Beer, 27, first gained widespread notice when Justin Bieber shared a video link of her singing "At Last" to his social media followers in 2012. The following year she released her debut single and video, which featured an appearance by Bieber. She was nominated for Grammys in 2024 and 2025, when she left the show after walking the red carpet, later explaining that she has "really bad social anxiety."

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

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