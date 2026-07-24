Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 24, 2026 at 3:41 p.m. | Posted - July 24, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

 
Tony Romo plays the 7th hole during the practice round of the American Century Championship Celebrity-Am Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on Thursday, July 09, 2026.

Tony Romo plays the 7th hole during the practice round of the American Century Championship Celebrity-Am Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on Thursday, July 09, 2026. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

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MILWAUKEE — CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office's arrest report, Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests after getting stopped while driving south on Interstate 43 on Thursday. Sheriff's officials said Romo was taken into custody, booked and released.

He has a court appearance set for Sept. 21.

Romo went to high school about 35 miles from Milwaukee in Burlington, Wisconsin.

The 46-year-old Romo has been the lead game analyst for CBS' NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during an NFL career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.

CBS had no comment regarding the arrest.

Romo remains the Cowboys' franchise leader in career touchdown passes with 248. He held the franchise record for career passing yards (34,183) until Dak Prescott overtook him last season.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

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