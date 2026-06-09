The Utah Checkdown podcast: Courts deliver major blow to Big 12, NCAA + Previewing Houston football

SALT LAKE CITY — It's already been a busy week for college athletics, with the news about Brendan Sorsby's injunction dominating the news cycle — for good reason.

Host Josh Furlong jumps into a busy week that featured returning players to Utah, a handful of commitments for football and the perilous saga that surrounds Texas Tech and Sorsby for the upcoming season. And it's a saga that is far from over ahead of the season.

Behind the Sorsby news, Furlong continues his schedule series breakdown with a look at Houston, who is a viable contender for a Big 12 title this season. How will Utah's meeting with Houston shape the landscape of the Big 12 this season?

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