The Utah Checkdown podcast: Courts deliver major blow to Big 12, NCAA + Previewing Houston football

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - June 9, 2026 at 12:08 p.m.

 

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Courts deliver major blow to Big 12, NCAA + Previewing Houston football

SALT LAKE CITY — It's already been a busy week for college athletics, with the news about Brendan Sorsby's injunction dominating the news cycle — for good reason.

Host Josh Furlong jumps into a busy week that featured returning players to Utah, a handful of commitments for football and the perilous saga that surrounds Texas Tech and Sorsby for the upcoming season. And it's a saga that is far from over ahead of the season.

Behind the Sorsby news, Furlong continues his schedule series breakdown with a look at Houston, who is a viable contender for a Big 12 title this season. How will Utah's meeting with Houston shape the landscape of the Big 12 this season?

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.
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