Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: A look at the preseason favorites ahead of the 2026 season

SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome back to another season of college football.

The long wait is almost over, but that doesn't stop us from trying to predict the best teams in the country before anything is really known about them. Last year, I had Penn State No. 1 in my preseason ballot ... and let's just say that didn't turn out so well.

Barring a historic collapse from another team this season, my No. 1-ranked team should hopefully be a bit better.

The following rankings should be viewed as a snapshot in time; it's a look at the perceived hierarchy in college football before any meaningful snaps have been taken or scores recorded.

One thing should be certain: There's no clear-cut favorite to win a national title in August, but there's arguably five teams that have the best potential. None of that is a guarantee, though, and chaos will rule the sport again.

Watching Indiana make its ascent to national champions was one of the most entertaining aspects of the 2025 season, even with every week filled with drama. The Hoosiers gave every college football program a reason to believe.

So with that said, here's a reminder of the process for the season for the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

As one of 63 voters from around the country, I submitted the following ballot the week fall camps began. Like previous years before, I will continue to submit a weekly ballot that is counted toward the consensus poll that is released by the AP each Sunday.

I don't get paid extra by the AP to vote in this poll, but I do my best to watch as many games as possible each week. While I often try not to judge one game too harshly (or positively), it may happen from time to time. I like to look at the week-to-week results and various statistical measures to compile my ballot.

As you can see from my ballot track record, I have tried to judge teams fairly over the years.

Votes are tallied such that the No. 1 team on a each ballot receives 25 points, the No. 2 team receives 24 points, and it continues down until the No. 25 team receives 1 point. The points are then totaled from each AP voter, and a consensus poll is created based on those results.

So while my ballot matters in the collective vote, it doesn't have far-reaching influence to impact a team in a significant way. Yes, if the consensus poll has your favorite team at No. 10 and I had them at No. 15, there's little that could be done on my part to move them up — even if I ranked them No. 1.

The consensus preseason AP Top 25 poll for the 2026 season will be released Monday at 10 a.m. MDT.

Once the season kicks off, I'll continue to publicly release my ballot each week and explain my rationale behind it (at least for the top 10 teams).

If you can't see my ballot below, click here.

1. Ohio State

It's tough to go against the Buckeyes early on, though they're not entirely a guarantee here. Oregon has been a trendy team for the top spot (and for good reason), but I'm sticking with the tried and true Buckeyes in what should be an improved season from last year.

Quarterback Julian Sayin returns under center after being a Heisman finalist last season, with seemingly more opportunities available to him this season with added experience. Behind him is a proven star in running back Bo Jackson, who should work in nicely in the offense. Add to that the factory of wide receivers that are headlined by Jeremiah Smith and it's tough to pick against Ohio State.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against Miami during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Gareth Patterson, Associated Press)

2. Oregon

Though young last season, Oregon overachieved and made a rebuilding year look more like a reloading year. It wasn't perfect for the Ducks, but with such a high level of success in an expected down year, there's only room to go up. And there's plenty of reasons to believe there's still more to come from this Oregon squad.

Dante Moore turned down the NFL to lead the offense, where he'll be joined by a dynamic tandem at running back and arguably one of the best receiver rooms in the country. Oh ... and eight all-conference players on the defense return, including the team's four starting defensive linemen.

A national title remains the only focus in Eugene, and the Ducks have as good of a chance this season as any.

3. Miami

Miami is fully back and looking like a team capable of a national title run a season after just narrowly missing out. Mario Cristobal continues to load up in the trenches but will have to replace one of the best offensive lines in the country, as well as six starters on defense.

The Canes went to the transfer portal again to pull quarterback Darian Mensah away from Duke, with hopes of more success at the position from experienced portal players. And though the two teams above Miami have exceptional talent in the receiver room, Miami may have a case for the best in the country.

Miami will have some growing pains replacing starters on defense, but the reload should be seamless.

4. Notre Dame

Though the three teams above are mostly highlighted for their offense, Notre Dame returns 10 starters on defense and several of the two-deep to form arguably one of the best defenses in the country. That should help an offense that lost its top two running backs, two of its top receivers and a pair of lineman from the starting unit.

The Fighting Irish have reloaded from the portal and with depth pieces, and get an added bump from quarterback CJ Carr returning under center. With another year of experience, Carr very well could be a Heisman contender this season and keep Notre Dame at the top of the rankings.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo: Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

5. Georgia

Last season was far from perfect for Georgia, and yet the Bulldogs remained the top of the class from the SEC. Gunner Stockton returns at quarterback but will have a new receiver room to throw to this season. The offense will get some help from its top two back returning, with the pair combining for 1,500 rushing yards last season.

Add to that eight starters returning on defense and Georgia appears to be a strong contender for another SEC title and a deep run in the playoffs. The strength of the team may actually be at linebacker, where Georgia continues to churn out NFL talent.

6. Texas

The Red River rivals are a toss-up in my book. Either could occupy this spot and I'd feel comfortable with my decision. With that said, I led with Texas since they've had more recent success and have a bevy of talent that could make them national championship contenders. For that to happen, Texas will have to do it with a mostly new roster.

But don't let that fool you into thinking this is likely a rebuilding season. Arch Manning made progress as the season developed and should be primed for an even bigger year under center. It helps that he'll be throwing to one of his top targets last season and the No. 1 receiver from the portal, as well as several starters from Power Four teams.

Steve Sarkisian has built up quite the roster through his depth, transfer portal additions and recruiting, but it's all got to come together for it to work. I'm betting right now it works out well for the Longhorns.

7. Oklahoma

John Mateer pre injury was a much different quarterback. And if he can unlock that same potential, while adding to his skillset with better mechanics, Oklahoma will likely be ranked too low here. The Sooners return seven starters on each side of the ball and will be primed for a big season.

An anemic run game needs to be addressed, which will be a major focus for Brent Venables, but it's not quite a guarantee. Oklahoma's young offensive line returns four from that unit last season and will likely be the story of the season. The defense will be lights out, but can the offense get enough production to push the Sooners to the top?

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs the ball past Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (Photo: Alonzo Adams, Associated Press)

8. Indiana

Wait ... the reigning national champions drop to No. 8! Though Indiana became the darling of the 2025 season and reshaped how every school in the country views the chances of winning a title, the Hoosiers lose a lot of talent (mostly on offense) from last season's squad.

Doubting Curt Cignetti is unwise, but I want to see how his offense gels with TCU transfer Josh Hoover stepping in at quarterback and the offense needing to replace talent at running back and receiver after losing the top two producers from each position group. The biggest benefit on offense is that Indiana returns four starters on the line.

For the record, I'm not doubting Indiana; I just want to see how they reload this season against a weak schedule.

9. Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss is back under center for Ole Miss, as well as their star running back who amassed 1,567 yards. But Ole Miss will have to replace four of its top five receivers, but the incoming talent from the portal and recruiting is more than enough to make up the difference.

Pete Golding takes over for Lane Kiffin as head coach and there will be a lot of eyes on Ole Miss to see if they can build off os last season's success. There's talent stacked upon talent — including many starters from former Power Four programs — but can it all come together? There's enough returners to provide consistency, but it's a tall task to remain at the top of the SEC.

10. Texas Tech

The offseason QB drama stole the headlines, but that shouldn't take away from another stacked roster. The upside may not be as high as last season's squad, especially up front on defense, but there's plenty of talent that's more than good enough to run through a weak schedule.

The biggest question will surround former backup quarterback Will Hammond, who was thrust into the starting role after Brendan Sorsby left the school to pursue the NFL after a gambling controversy. But Hammond is still recovering from an ACL injury, and it's uncertain when he'll be fully available.

Texas Tech returns its top two running backs and three starters on the offensive line, which will help keep the offense moving along. Until proven otherwise, the Red Raiders are the team to beat in the Big 12.

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) passes the ball as the Cougars and the Yellow Jackets play in the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

16. BYU

Continuity was the name of the game for BYU in the offseason, bringing back several players from last year's successful squad. And where there were some holes, BYU addressed them through the portal with a small class that was effective.

Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin should be more than enough for BYU on offense, but they'll need to find consistency in the passing game to ease the run game. While there is star potential, it's still unknown who will emerge from that room.

Defensively, BYU should be loaded, but will it look different with Jay Hill no longer calling the shots? There's an easy case to make for BYU to be at the top of the Big 12, but there's still questions that need to be answered to fully realize that.

20. Utah

Coming off a double-digit winning season, Utah is an easy team to pick as a top team to emerge from the Big 12, especially with dynamic quarterback Devon Dampier returning. But there's enough questions surrounding the team to make it less of a certainty. With a first-year head coach, a brand new offensive line and a bit of turnover on defense, there's a lot that has to go right for Utah.

With that said, Utah brings in arguably its most talented wide receiver room in some time, which should complement new offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and his emphasis for a strong passing attack. Utah also returns starting running back Wayshawn Parker, who was 19 yards short of 1,000 last season.