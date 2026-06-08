13-year-old 'not expected to survive' after being struck by falling tree at Pineview Reservoir

OGDEN VALLEY, Weber County — A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a falling tree at Pineview Reservoir, officials said in a press release Monday.

The incident happened Saturday in the area of Quist Beach at Pineview Reservoir.

According to the Weber County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area about 2:15 p.m., on a report that a child suffered a traumatic injury after a tree fell on her.

A deputy, family and a bystander provided lifesaving measures until Weber Fire District personnel arrived and took over patient care.

"The juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is not expected to survive her injuries," the press release reads.

Other children impacted by the falling tree were also injured, but their conditions were not said to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is underway into the accident, which remains ongoing.

"The Weber County Sheriff's Office extends its sympathies to the juvenile and her family. We are thankful for the efforts of our deputies, family, bystanders, and EMS personnel who worked quickly to do everything they could to try to save this juvenile's life," officials said in a statement.

No further information was released.