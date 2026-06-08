Utah man accused of stealing nearly $290K in insurance settlement checks

HIGHLAND — A Highland man is accused of establishing a fake LLC to steal more than $250,000 in insurance settlement checks.

On May 27, Stuart Wesley Fox, 54, was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of theft by deception and two counts of identity fraud, second-degree felonies; and two counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

The investigation began in February when Lehi police received a letter reporting "fraud involving forged endorsements and a fake LLC used to steal insurance settlement checks totaling $289,805," according to charging documents.

"The checks were intended for Conventus LLC as a secured party, and the letter alleged that Mr. Fox endorsed and deposited them without authorization," a search warrant affidavit adds.

Investigators learned that Fox allegedly endorsed two checks — one for more than $198,000 in 2024 and one for more than $91,000 in 2025 — and deposited them into accounts under his control. He later transferred the majority of that money into his personal account, the affidavit states.

"Both checks bore forged endorsements purporting to authorize negotiation by Fox," the charges state. "The officer reviewed bank information and noted that the funds were never provided to the intended recipients but were used by the defendant for other purposes."

According to the warrant, Fox "stated that he had used the funds for business needs and property-related expenses and indicated he expected legal involvement."

However, an investigator with the Utah Division of Securities "provided comprehensive bank records for Mr. Fox for the years 2024 and 2025, which further substantiated that the proceeds of the stolen checks were used for personal or unrelated business expenses," leading Lehi police to conclude, "Based on my investigation, I found no exculpatory evidence suggesting that any of the funds were handled in accordance with a legitimate contractual obligation."