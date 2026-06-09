Utah mother accused of abusing, abandoning children

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman is accused of abusing and then abandoning her two young children.

Olivia Kefelech Miller, 27, was booked Sunday and charged on Monday in 5th District Court with two counts of aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony; and two counts of child abandonment, a third-degree felony.

The investigation began on Saturday after the father of two children, ages 2 and 4, went to his estranged wife's home "to check on her and the children after not hearing from her for an extended time," according to a police booking affidavit. The father, who called police after arriving, says he hadn't seen Miller since June 1, when he went out of town.

The father told police that while he was away, he received "a concerning text message from Olivia which stated, in effect, she was struggling and couldn't handle it anymore," the affidavit states.

When the father got back into town and went to check on the children, he found the front door was unlocked, the children were alone and Miller was nowhere to be found, according to the police booking report.

"He immediately noticed both children had severe injuries to their faces and heads and blood stains were present in the home. It appeared the children had been alone for an extended time. The house was a mess, food, blood and feces were strewn about the home," the affidavit states.

Both children replied "mom" when asked who had hurt them. The 4-year-old also said that Miller was "going to a new house," according to the affidavit.

The children were taken to a local hospital where doctors determined "the eldest child had a fractured vertebra, severe swelling to the face and head, and multiple severe contusions to the body. The youngest also had severe swelling of the eyes and multiple contusions," the affidavit states.

The 4-year-old was expected to be transferred to Primary Children's Hospital via medical helicopter at the time the affidavit was written.

"It appears Olivia made no attempt to render aid to the children or call for aid. Olivia made no arrangements for any person to care for them and there appears to be no apparent intent to return," according to the affidavit.

Investigators then learned that Miller was arrested Wednesday after jumping in front of a car and acting erratically, another booking affidavit states.

"The female was not acting normally and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance," according to the affidavit. Eventually, police used a restraint on Miller because she was uncooperative and allegedly assaulted an officer. She also refused to give police her name and she was booked into jail under another name.

Once Miller's true identity was determined, the child abuse counts were added on Sunday. She was first arrested Wednesday for investigation of assault by a prisoner, sexual battery, two counts of assault, failing to disclose her identity and public intoxication.