Utah County store owners accused of selling illegal drug products, fake pee

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - June 8, 2026 at 12:51 p.m.

 
The owners of a Lehi convenience store have been charged for allegedly selling marijuana products and synthetic urine.

The owners of a Lehi convenience store have been charged for allegedly selling marijuana products and synthetic urine. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Save Story

LEHI — The co-owners of a Lehi convenience store are accused of illegally selling drug-related products and synthetic urine to help buyers pass any drug tests they may have.

Raghunandan Singh, 52, of Salt Lake City, and Taranjit Singh, 47, of Lehi, have each been charged in 4th District Court with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; illegal distribution of E-cigarettes and illegal distribution of kratom, class C misdemeanors; and possession of synthetic urine, an infraction.

The Singhs are co-owners of B's Convenience Mart at 785 E. 200 South in Lehi. After receiving a tip, agents with the State Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on the business in January.

"During the search, agents seized 27 packages of THC gummies and a large quantity of synthetic urine kits that were on display for sale. They also seized 550 illegal e-cigarettes (along with menus and lists indicating the intent to sell to vetted customers) and 379 packages of kratom from the store's office," according to charging documents.

A search warrant return notes that 95 synthetic urine kits were seized.

Distributing or possessing synthetic urine became illegal in Utah in 2019. The statute was updated last year, making it a crime to distribute, possess or sell synthetic urine if the purpose of selling the fake pee is to help people defeat a drug or alcohol test. Although it is a low-level crime, according to Utah Department of Public Safety Lt. Juliane Hawkes, state agents are now finding synthetic urine kits for sale at 80% of the places being investigated for other crimes, such as illegal vape or THC sales.

"They are consistently paired," she said.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahUtah County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  