Incident on Angels Landing trail prompts search and rescue

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Search and rescue crews responded to Zion National Park on Friday for an unspecified "incident" on the Angels Landing trail.

The trail is temporarily closed for the ongoing search and rescue operation, the park announced on its website.

Matthew Fink, Zion National Park's public affairs specialist, did not provide details about the incident, other than it happened on the Angels Landing trail at approximately 2 p.m.

"Emergency services and search and rescue crews are currently on the scene," he said.

No other information was available.

This story will be updated.