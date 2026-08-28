The Utah Checkdown podcast: Moment of Loudness gets an upgrade; Utah season hot takes!

SALT LAKE CITY — Game day is less than a week away, and the new era of Utah football is officially here.

In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down key takeaways from assistant coach media availability, analyzing what new offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven's balanced scheme means for Devon Dampier and the playbook.

Plus, we explore the depth across the tight end room, assess question marks along the defensive interior, look at recent stadium experience updates, and discuss the 2026 team captains and leadership council.

He closes out the show with his official 2026 season hot takes!

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