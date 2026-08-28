The Utah Checkdown podcast: Moment of Loudness gets an upgrade; Utah season hot takes!

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - Aug. 28, 2026 at 2:49 p.m.

 

Save Story
Moment of Loudness gets an upgrade + Utah season hot takes!

SALT LAKE CITY — Game day is less than a week away, and the new era of Utah football is officially here.

In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down key takeaways from assistant coach media availability, analyzing what new offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven's balanced scheme means for Devon Dampier and the playbook.

Plus, we explore the depth across the tight end room, assess question marks along the defensive interior, look at recent stadium experience updates, and discuss the 2026 team captains and leadership council.

He closes out the show with his official 2026 season hot takes!

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  