Tennis-Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round

By Janina Nuno Rios, Reuters | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 10:05 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls (REUTERS)

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NEW YORK, Sept 2 — Linda Noskova ​eased to a 6-4 6-2 win over Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee on Wednesday ‌to reach the U.S. Open third round as the ⁠Wimbledon champion bids ​for a second ⁠consecutive Grand Slam title.

The sixth seed was ‌in control ‌throughout but had to stay alert as ⁠the 22-year-old Tararudee ⁠came close to a earning a break point after both players held their first four service games.

Noskova kept her composure, however, before finding the breakthrough and ‌taking the first set.

Tararudee ​appeared to lose some momentum after falling behind, dropping serve twice in the second set as Noskova moved steadily towards victory.

The Czech eventually sealed the win in emphatic fashion, firing three aces to ​reach the third round in New York ‌for a ‌second ⁠straight year.

"I think I got my energy going from start to end. It's kind of difficult to play at night," Noskova ‌said.

Noskova faces American ​Ann Li in the ‌next round.

(Reporting by ⁠Janina ​Nuno Rios in New York; Editing by Peter ​Rutherford)

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