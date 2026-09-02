Tennis-Tiafoe reaches US Open third round with straight-sets win over Sakamoto

By Janina Nuno Rios, Reuters | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 8:28 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates after winning his second round match against Japan's Rei Sakamoto IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates after winning his second round match against Japan's Rei Sakamoto IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls (REUTERS)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

NEW YORK, Sept 2 — Frances Tiafoe claimed ​a 6-3 7-6(2) 7-5 victory over Japanese qualifier Rei Sakamoto on Wednesday to reach the ‌third round of the U.S. Open.

The world number 12 is among ⁠the leading American hopes ​of ending a 23-year ⁠wait for a home men's champion in New ‌York and did ‌his part to keep that dream alive, feeding ⁠off a partisan crowd ⁠at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 28-year-old broke Sakamoto in the opening game of the match and held firm to take the set.

He appeared on course to close out the second but consecutive ‌double faults opened the door for ​Sakamoto, who found another gear and took the set to a tiebreak.

Tiafoe, a twice U.S. Open semi-finalist, regrouped and won four of the first five points in the tiebreak to move two sets ahead.

Sakamoto, who reached the main draw ​by beating his idol, former U.S. Open finalist Kei ‌Nishikori, showcased his ‌powerful ⁠serve, striking 18 aces, but racked up 40 unforced errors.

Tiafoe was relieved to close out the win in straight sets after being taken to five ‌in the first round. ​He next faces either ‌Kamil Majchrzak or ⁠Valentin Vacherot.

(Reporting ​by Janina Nuno Rios in New York; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

National SportsTennis
Janina Nuno Rios
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  