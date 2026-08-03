LAFC co-owner Larry Berg will be next MLS commissioner, succeeding Don Garber

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Berg, co-owner of Los Angeles FC, will be the next commissioner of Major League Soccer, the league announced Monday.

At the start of the new year, Berg will take over for Don Garber, who has served as the league's commissioner since 1999.

The 60-year-old Berg, who will divest his ownership interest in LAFC, will be officially introduced on Tuesday at MLS headquarters in New York.

"I'm honored to lead Major League Soccer into its next era," Berg said in a statement. "Thanks to the vision and commitment of so many people, Major League Soccer has achieved tremendous success, but I believe our greatest opportunities are still ahead. We have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the quality of our competition, develop more world-class players, deepen our connection with supporters, and continue elevating Major League Soccer's place in the global game.

"Together with our owners, clubs, players, partners, supporters, and league staff, I could not be more excited for what comes next."

Garber will remain MLS commissioner through the end of the 2026 season before taking over as chairman of the league. MLS has grown tremendously during Garber's tenure, and hopes to capitalize on the momentum of the 2026 World Cup.

"Having worked closely with Larry over the past decade, I've seen firsthand the qualities that make him an exceptional leader, and I have complete confidence he is the right person to serve as Major League Soccer's next commissioner," Garber said in a statement. "His integrity, judgment, collaborative leadership, and unwavering commitment to building LAFC and the league have made him an invaluable partner. I look forward to working alongside Larry during this transition and supporting him as he leads MLS into its next chapter."

Berg previously held ownership stakes in Serie A club AS Roma, as well as Swansea City AFC in Wales. Under Berg's ownership, LAFC won the MLS Cup in 2022, and the Supporters' Shield in 2019.

Introducing the next MLS Commissioner: Larry Berg.



Berg will assume the role on January 1, 2027 — Don Garber will remain Commissioner through 2026 before transitioning to Chairman in 2027.



Details: https://t.co/u68JuzrLeOpic.twitter.com/BNDcG4Zbe5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 3, 2026

Before he came to MLS, Garber was head of NFL International. In 1999, NFL team owners Lamar Hunt and Robert Kraft approached Garber and asked if he might be interested in serving as commissioner of the league, which was launched in 1996.

At the time Garber took over, the league was in trouble. By 2001 MLS appeared on the verge of folding, but Garber steered the league out of the crisis.

Under his watch, the league has expanded from 12 to 30 teams with the addition of San Diego FC in 2025. He introduced the league's marketing arm, Soccer United Marketing, encouraged the construction of soccer-specific stadiums and spurred the growth of an academy system to develop players in the United States.

Five clubs, Inter Miami, home of superstar Lionel Messi, LAFC, the LA Galaxy, Atlanta United and NYCFC are valued at over $1 billion, according to Forbes.

At the start, Berk will help guide the league as it shifts to a new calendar, with the season running from on a summer to spring schedule to more align with its international counterparts. Currently the league plays a late winter to late fall schedule.

Following the conclusion of the current season, MLS will play a shortened 14-game "sprint season" in early 2027 before the league switches to its new schedule, kicking off in July with the league championship to be played in May 2028.

Last week in an interview with The Associated Press, Garber said it in was important for his successor to share the collective vision for the league.

"The next commissioner, I hope and expect, is going to believe in the future opportunity for our league and our clubs, and what role we can play domestically and internationally to grow the game and be responsible stewards for the game, and drive value for every stakeholder, every group that cares about their local club," Garber said.