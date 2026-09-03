Argentina to honor Lionel Messi with 10th-minute tribute

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - All soccer matches in Argentina this weekend will be paused in the 10th ​minute for a 60-second round of applause to honor superstar Lionel Messi, the Argentine Football Association announced.

The tribute follows Messi announcing his retirement from the national team on Monday. ‌Messi, 39, has worn the No. 10 jersey most often while representing Argentina.

"For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's ⁠divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused ​in the 10th minute of the first half ⁠for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team," ‌the AFA announced late Wednesday.

"Furthermore, ‌stadiums equipped with screens must broadcast the Association's institutional video prior to the ⁠start of the matches."

The Inter Miami star led Argentina to ⁠a runner-up finish in this summer's World Cup. In eight matches, he had eight goals to bring his final tally to 125 career international goals (21 in World Cups).

"After the time that passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the national team," Messi wrote Monday on Instagram. "It was a ‌decision that hurt and hurts in a soul, but I understand ​that this is the moment. I swear to you that I always gave everything, not just in the last few years when we won everything but before as well and I always fought and left everything on the field for this shirt, to give you all joys and make you feel proud to be Argentines through soccer."

It's a second retirement for Messi, who originally said he was done with international play after a 2016 Copa America final ​loss to Chile. But he opted to return and led Argentina to the World Cup championship in 2022 ‌and Copa America ‌titles in 2021 ⁠and 2024.

Messi did not indicate whether this could also be his final season in Major League Soccer.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you -- along with my teammates -- moments we once only dreamed of. Experiencing this with you was incredible. I love you all," he said.

Messi, ‌an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ​as the world's best player, currently is in his ‌fourth season with Miami. Last ⁠season, he led ​the team to its first MLS Cup championship and won the league MVP award for the second consecutive ​campaign.

(--Field Level Media)