Jordan Chiles to resume competing, eyes 2028 Olympics

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Jordan Chiles is returning ​for a run at her third Olympics, announcing Wednesday she intends to compete in the 2028 ‌Games in Los Angeles.

Chiles shared her decision in a video narrated by ⁠basketball legend Michael Jordan.

"Why ​continue? Because there's still more ⁠to give," Jordan says in part. "Why now? Because ‌not every chapter ‌ends when people expect it to. Why her? Because ⁠she's that girl. Some ⁠decisions don't need permission. Just one more bet on herself."

Chiles, 25, owns a 2024 gold medal from Paris and a 2021 silver from Tokyo in team competitions.

She won an individual bronze in 2024 on ‌floor exercise before the medal was ​taken away by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and given to Romania's Ana Barbosu after a score inquiry. Chiles appealed the decision to the CAS and awaits a ruling.

Chiles starred at UCLA and won two NCAA titles in floor exercise (2023, 2026) and ​two others on bars (2023, 2025). She is a 23-time All-American ‌who recorded 19 ‌perfect-10s.

Earlier ⁠this week, Chiles returned to UCLA as a student coach.

Chiles isn't the only former U.S. Olympian on the comeback trail. Six-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee announced a ‌comeback in July while ​three-time medalist Jade Carey resumed ‌competing in June.

Simone ⁠Biles, meanwhile, ​has yet to declare whether she'll pursue more Olympic glory.

(--Field ​Level Media)