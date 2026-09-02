Jordan Chiles to resume competing, eyes 2028 Olympics

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Jordan Chiles is returning for a run at her third Olympics, announcing Wednesday she intends to compete in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
Chiles shared her decision in a video narrated by basketball legend Michael Jordan.
"Why continue? Because there's still more to give," Jordan says in part. "Why now? Because not every chapter ends when people expect it to. Why her? Because she's that girl. Some decisions don't need permission. Just one more bet on herself."
Chiles, 25, owns a 2024 gold medal from Paris and a 2021 silver from Tokyo in team competitions.
She won an individual bronze in 2024 on floor exercise before the medal was taken away by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and given to Romania's Ana Barbosu after a score inquiry. Chiles appealed the decision to the CAS and awaits a ruling.
Chiles starred at UCLA and won two NCAA titles in floor exercise (2023, 2026) and two others on bars (2023, 2025). She is a 23-time All-American who recorded 19 perfect-10s.
Earlier this week, Chiles returned to UCLA as a student coach.
Chiles isn't the only former U.S. Olympian on the comeback trail. Six-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee announced a comeback in July while three-time medalist Jade Carey resumed competing in June.
Simone Biles, meanwhile, has yet to declare whether she'll pursue more Olympic glory.
(--Field Level Media)